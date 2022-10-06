Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival

Starting Friday afternoon, several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend for...
Starting Friday afternoon, several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend for the Richmond Folk Festival.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning Oct. 7-9 and will feature more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.

Several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

  • North 6th Street between East Broad and East Grace streets
  • Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Belle Isle lot
  • South 10th Street between Haxall Point and Federal Reserve Bank
  • Spring Street between South 2nd and Belvidere streets
  • East Byrd Street between South 2nd and South 7th streets
  • South 2nd Street between Lee Bridge off ramp and East Byrd Street
  • South 3rd Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets
  • South 4th Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets
  • South 5th Street between East Canal and Tredegar streets

Click/tap here for a full list of the performers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend
A Richmond homeowner calls 12 On Your Side after spending years paying for a security system...
After years of battling with alarm company, 12 On Your Side helps homeowner get results

Latest News

Some parking changes will be coming to certain streets in Richmond later this month, and some...
Business owner excited to see change to Saturday parking enforcement
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
River Road was closed Monday, Oct. 3 near Eanes Road.
Downed powerlines close Chesterfield road
Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area