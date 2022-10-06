Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning Oct. 7-9 and will feature more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.

Several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

North 6th Street between East Broad and East Grace streets

Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Belle Isle lot

South 10th Street between Haxall Point and Federal Reserve Bank

Spring Street between South 2nd and Belvidere streets

East Byrd Street between South 2nd and South 7th streets

South 2nd Street between Lee Bridge off ramp and East Byrd Street

South 3rd Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets

South 4th Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets

South 5th Street between East Canal and Tredegar streets

Click/tap here for a full list of the performers.

