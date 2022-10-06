Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning Oct. 7-9 and will feature more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.
Several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:
- North 6th Street between East Broad and East Grace streets
- Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Belle Isle lot
- South 10th Street between Haxall Point and Federal Reserve Bank
- Spring Street between South 2nd and Belvidere streets
- East Byrd Street between South 2nd and South 7th streets
- South 2nd Street between Lee Bridge off ramp and East Byrd Street
- South 3rd Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets
- South 4th Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets
- South 5th Street between East Canal and Tredegar streets
