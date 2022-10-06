News to Know for Oct. 6: VSU lockdown; Food stamps; RACC saves nearly 60 animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

VSU Lockdown Lifted

According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took off.

The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police investigated. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say there’s no threat to the VSU community.

SNAP Benefits Increase

Due to inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing monthly SNAP benefits by 12.5%. That is a $104 increase each month for the average family of four, starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month - that’s up from $835.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the jump in food costs.

Suspect Steal Over $3K Worth of Items From Garage

In the video filmed on Sept. 20, one man is seen sneaking into the garage, about 15 seconds later another man appears. The two appear to dance around for a bit and then come up with a game plan to just as stealthily as they came in sneak out with a pipe bender.

You are not going to believe this one; watch it all the way through. On 9/20/22 the victim reported a lawnmower and a pipe bender stolen from his yard/garage. The attached video shows the suspects taking the pipe bender. The total value of the stolen items is $3043. Any information on these two should be sent to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or p3tips.com/699. NBC12 WTVR CBS 6 News ABC 8News - WRIC Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The homeowner also said the two stole his lawnmower.

Chesterfield police say the total value of the stolen items is $3,043.

Any information on these two should be sent to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Richmond to Start Weekend Parking Enforcement

Starting Oct. 15, the city will hand out tickets to those who overstay their welcome on streets like Leigh Street to Franklin Street -

Belvidere to I-95, and on Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Moore Street and Broad.

The city aims to create parking turnover to help small businesses rely on those spots for customers.

The city says there will be a two-week grace period - where violators will receive a warning instead of a parking ticket.

Former Volunteer Coach With Henrico Schools Due in Court

44-year-old Nathan Poe is charged with an online child sex crime.

In June, police say VICE detectives were working an undercover operation that targeted people looking for minors online. That’s when they identified Poe.

According to Henrico Schools, the charge is not related to the school he volunteered at.

Way to Go RACC!

A deplorable discovery revealed nearly 60 animals were battered and cooped up inside a home in Richmond.

Nearly 60 animals were rescued from unlivable conditions at a home in Richmond.

19 dogs, 33 cats, a pot belly pig, a rabbit, a turtle, and a raccoon were rescued from the home Friday night and immediately taken into care at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC couldn’t share many details about their investigation but says several tips from the community led them to the animals expected to recover.

The animals will not be up for adoption at RACC. Instead, they’ll be sent to shelters outside of Richmond to ensure they don’t wind up back in the hands of the previous owner.

How’s the Weather?

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to close out the work week with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

