Man suffers non-life threatening injury in I-95 shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-95 early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., troopers received a call about a vehicle being shot at in Chesterfield. When they arrived on the scene, state police found a silver Chevrolet sedan that had been shot several times on the driver’s side with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 31-year-old driver told troopers that he was traveling north on I-95, and when he approached mile marker 58, he passed a four-door silver car. That’s when someone inside that vehicle began shooting at him.

VSP says the suspect’s vehicle then sped away north on I-95.

The victim was treated on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

