Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man suffers non-life threatening injury in I-95 shooting

VSP found the driver suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
VSP found the driver suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.(400tmax via canva)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-95 early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., troopers received a call about a vehicle being shot at in Chesterfield. When they arrived on the scene, state police found a silver Chevrolet sedan that had been shot several times on the driver’s side with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 31-year-old driver told troopers that he was traveling north on I-95, and when he approached mile marker 58, he passed a four-door silver car. That’s when someone inside that vehicle began shooting at him.

VSP says the suspect’s vehicle then sped away north on I-95.

The victim was treated on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend
A Richmond homeowner calls 12 On Your Side after spending years paying for a security system...
After years of battling with alarm company, 12 On Your Side helps homeowner get results

Latest News

The company is increasing the average pay to more than $19 per hour.
Amazon hiring for more than 1,400 jobs in Richmond
The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9.
Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9
Starting Friday afternoon, several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend for...
Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival
Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week
Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week