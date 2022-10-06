Healthcare Pros
Man hurt after shooting along I-95 in Chesterfield

State police say there have been 15 interstate shootings January
Bullets fly on i-95 overnight. A driver shot near the Woods Edge Road exit in Chesterfield-- as he tried to pass another car.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-95 early Thursday morning.

State troopers received a call about a car being shot at in Chesterfield just before 2 a.m. near mile marker 58, around the exit for Woods Edge Road.

When Virginia State Police arrived on the scene, they found a silver Chevrolet sedan that had been shot several times on the driver’s side, with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver was treated on the scene.

The 31-year-old driver told troopers that he was traveling north on I-95, and when he approached mile marker 58, he passed a four-door silver car. That’s when someone inside that vehicle began shooting at him.

VSP says the suspect’s vehicle then sped away north on I-95.

In an email, Virginia State Police told NBC12 there have been 15 interstate shootings state troopers have responded to since January within the Richmond division, which includes the city and other surrounding localities. In 2021, state troopers responded to 30 interstate shootings within the division.

In April, safety experts talked to NBC12 about what drivers should do on the road during these types of incidents.

“The best safety precaution you have is don’t engage. Don’t make eye contact. Don’t do finger gestures, don’t speed up and slow down. Don’t engage in interstate rodeo,” Personal Safety Expert Mike Jones told NBC12 during an interview in April.

No other details about the suspect or motive have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

