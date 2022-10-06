Lockdown lifted at VSU after reported shooting

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Police responded to a reported shooting at Virginia State University early Thursday morning.

🚨Alert🚨 VSU remains on lockdown. Two unknown males exchanged gunfire in the Quad Courtyard. The suspects appear to have fled. VSU Police — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 6, 2022

According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took off.

The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police investigated. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say there’s no threat to the VSU community.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

