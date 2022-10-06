Healthcare Pros
Hanover Public Schools graduation rate exceeds 95% for 10th consecutive year

Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools, addresses the Class of 2022 with his keynote...
Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools, addresses the Class of 2022 with his keynote commencement speech, sharing with them the inspiring story of Derek Redmond and his father at the 1992 Olympics and encouraging graduates to rise when they fall, surround themselves with positive people, and be the positive person for others.(Hanover County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools had an on-time graduation rate of 95.2 percent for the Class of 2022, the 10th straight year that Hanover’s graduation rate has exceeded 95 percent.

According to new data from the Virginia Department of Education, this percentage is the fourth-highest on-time graduation rate in Virginia between the 15 largest school divisions.

Hanover’s graduation rate for ninth-grade students during the 2018-19 school year outpaces the state’s, where 92.1 percent of students earned a Board of Education-approved diploma.

Not only that, but more HCPS students are also graduating with advanced diplomas, with 68.3 percent of 2022 graduates completing high school with an advanced diploma compared to 67.2 percent for the Class of 2021. According to the district, graduates from all four high schools earned a higher rate of advanced diplomas than the state average, including economically disadvantaged students.

The county graduated 1,397 students this year with a 2.5 percent dropout rate.

“We are incredibly proud of our members of the Class of 2022, both for their many accomplishments inside and outside the classroom as well as their resilience with a significant portion of their high school education being disrupted by the pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools. “Our students’ success also demonstrates the exhaustive efforts of our devoted educators and support staff through the most challenging times we have ever faced in modern history. They work each and every day to support each student and help ensure our Tradition of Excellence continues.”

