Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week

Dry and sunny stretch begins today and lasts through the middle of next week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to close out the work week with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Thursday and Friday look gorgeous and are *verified* best weather days of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny and the warmest day of the week. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny and mild after a chilly start, patchy frost possible west of I95 Sunday morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Sunny with near normal temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend
A Richmond homeowner calls 12 On Your Side after spending years paying for a security system...
After years of battling with alarm company, 12 On Your Side helps homeowner get results

Latest News

Forecast: Beautiful weather returns Thursday and Friday
A dry and sunny stretch starts tomorrow through next week.
Forecast: Beautiful weather returns Thursday and Friday
Wednesday Forecast: A slow clearing allows a warming trend to start
Wednesday Forecast: A slow clearing allows a warming trend to start
Wednesday Forecast: A slow clearing allows a warming trend to start
Wednesday Forecast: A slow clearing allows a warming trend to start