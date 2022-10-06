Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to close out the work week with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Thursday and Friday look gorgeous and are *verified* best weather days of the week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny and the warmest day of the week. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny and mild after a chilly start, patchy frost possible west of I95 Sunday morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Sunny with near normal temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.