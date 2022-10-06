Healthcare Pros
Dixie Softball World Series coming to Prince George in 2024

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) -The Dixie Softball World Series is headed to Prince George County in 2024.

The tournament will feature ten teams from each division, with players’ ages ranging from 7 to 14.

The county will host the Dixie Darlings (ages 7-8), Angels X-Play (ages 9-10), Ponytails X-Play (ages 11-12) and Belles (ages 13-15) at J.E.J. Moore Athletic Complex located at 11455 Prince George Dr.

Opening ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 26 and Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, with tournament play beginning the following day.

Championship games for the Ponytails X-Play and Belles are scheduled for July 31, 2024. The Darlings and Angels X-Play championship games are scheduled for Aug. 7, 2024.

