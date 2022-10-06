Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police rescue homeowner who had medical emergency on roof

Chesterfield Police were able to get the homeowner off from the roof in less than 10 minutes.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield rescued a homeowner who had a medical emergency on the roof of his house Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., on Oct. 6 Police and EMS retrieved a person who suffered a medical emergency from a roof in the 10000 block of Redbridge Rd.

Luckily, it did not take crews long to get the homeowner off the roof.

Seargent Rollins tweeted that the person was safely off the roof just 6 minutes after posting their initial tweet about the incident.

