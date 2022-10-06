CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two men stealing from Chesterfield residence
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men in Chesterfield were caught stealing from a Chesterfield homeowner’s garage/yard on video.
In the minute-and-a-half-long video posted to Facebook, the two can sneak into the garage to steal a pipe bender.
The homeowner also said the two stole his lawnmower.
Chesterfield police say the total value of the stolen items is $3,043.
Any information on these two should be sent to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
