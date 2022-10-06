CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two men stealing from Chesterfield residence

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men in Chesterfield were caught stealing from a Chesterfield homeowner’s garage/yard on video.

In the minute-and-a-half-long video posted to Facebook, the two can sneak into the garage to steal a pipe bender.

The homeowner also said the two stole his lawnmower.

You are not going to believe this one; watch it all the way through. On 9/20/22 the victim reported a lawnmower and a pipe bender stolen from his yard/garage. The attached video shows the suspects taking the pipe bender. The total value of the stolen items is $3043. Any information on these two should be sent to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or p3tips.com/699. NBC12 WTVR CBS 6 News ABC 8News - WRIC Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Chesterfield police say the total value of the stolen items is $3,043.

Any information on these two should be sent to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

