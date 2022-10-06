Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two men stealing from Chesterfield residence

Chesterfield County Police say the minute and a-half long video shows two men taking a...
Chesterfield County Police say the minute and a-half long video shows two men taking a homeowner's pipe bender.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men in Chesterfield were caught stealing from a Chesterfield homeowner’s garage/yard on video.

In the minute-and-a-half-long video posted to Facebook, the two can sneak into the garage to steal a pipe bender.

The homeowner also said the two stole his lawnmower.

You are not going to believe this one; watch it all the way through. On 9/20/22 the victim reported a lawnmower and a pipe bender stolen from his yard/garage. The attached video shows the suspects taking the pipe bender. The total value of the stolen items is $3043. Any information on these two should be sent to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or p3tips.com/699. NBC12 WTVR CBS 6 News ABC 8News - WRIC

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Chesterfield police say the total value of the stolen items is $3,043.

Any information on these two should be sent to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Fire destroys Held Family home.
Community steps up to help owners of Disco Sports after house fire
RACC rescues nearly 60 animals found in unlivable conditions
‘Just heartbreaking’: RACC rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions
Some Henrico residents feel the 24-hour gas station could impose health risks, depreciate home...
Henrico residents don’t want Sheetz gas station built near their homes
Despite being born without arms George Dennehy never let his disability stop him from becoming...
‘The message is bigger than the music’: Armless guitarist inspiring others to push beyond disability