Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

(No sound) - At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. (Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books.

Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said.

His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size, he likes to be held like a baby.

Fenrir follows in the footsteps of an older brother, who is the all-time world record holder for tallest domestic cat.

Arcturus was more than 19 inches tall before he died in a house fire in 2017.

Powers said his fur babies make great therapy cats for the patients in his office.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend
A Richmond homeowner calls 12 On Your Side after spending years paying for a security system...
After years of battling with alarm company, 12 On Your Side helps homeowner get results

Latest News

The city says the newly enforced regulations are in an effort to support local businesses.
Richmond enforcing new Saturday parking regulations
FILE - The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the...
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Meet the tallest domestic cat
According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took...
Lockdown lifted at VSU after reported shooting