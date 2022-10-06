Business owner excited to see change to Saturday parking enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some parking changes will be coming to certain streets in Richmond later this month, and some business owners say it’s news they’ve been waiting years to hear.

The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15.

It’s no secret finding parking near Scott’s Addition can be difficult when you’re trying to enjoy a night out on the town.

”Oh, I’ve given up completely on trying to find parking around here,” Matt Danisewicz, who lives near Arthur Ashe Blvd., said. “I would honestly rather just scooter and save the time.”

Business owners could lose a customer if they don’t try to go above and beyond for a regular pick-up order.

”If they can park in front, it makes it a lot easier,” Janet Brown, with Janet Brown Interiors, said. “If they can’t, we may have to carry it two blocks and across the street.”

Brown has been running her business between Moore St. and Broad St. for four years.

It’s where part of the new enforcement will take place, and she said during the week, the parking is a little less of an issue.

“No more than anywhere else in the city, but there are city officers that come around just like down VCU, or in the Fan, or anywhere else, and they mark tires,” Brown said.

On the weekends, she said it’s a different story and can’t count on her hands the number of times she’s seen a car parked in front of her store for days on end.

“You can very easily park and go have fun for the weekend and leave your vehicle here until Monday,” Brown said.

Brown said she knows many businesses who have done everything possible to open up a few extra spaces.

“They say they’ve purchased a lot, so their employees could all park there so that none of their parking would be taken up by employees,” Brown said. “But people are parking in their lot. They’ve pulled up their parking for Vogue sign twice and thrown it in the bushes and have left their vehicles there for days.”

There is no denying Richmond is growing, but Brown asks when it comes to Saturdays to read the signs and be kind.

“Richmond’s a great place to live, I mean, people are defiantly coming, but they’re coming with cars,” Brown said.

The change will also happen on streets like Belvidere to I-95 and Leigh to Franklin St.

The city said there would be a grace period of two weeks where warnings will be issued instead of tickets.

