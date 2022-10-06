Healthcare Pros
Amazon hiring for more than 1,400 jobs in Richmond

The company is increasing the average pay to more than $19 per hour.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon is bringing thousands of jobs to Virginia for the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon says 3,700 new full-time, seasonal, and part-time jobs will be offered across the commonwealth with 1,400 positions available in Richmond.

This comes after Amazon announced it’s hiring 150,000 employees while increasing average pay to more than $19 per hour. New employees will also receive sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 in select locations.

These jobs are open to people of all backgrounds and skill levels. They will also offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a long-term career.

Full-time employees will offer health, dental, and vision insurance from day one, along with a 401K with a 50% match.

To learn more, click here.

