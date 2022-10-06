Healthcare Pros
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays

Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and...
Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S.(NikR / Sketchfab / CC BY-SA 4.0/Amazon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year.

Amazon said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. It had announced last week it would raise its average pay for its frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a move aimed towards attracting more employees in a tight labor market. The company also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

