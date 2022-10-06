Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 83-year-old man died Thursday morning in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Libbie Avenue.

The RPD crash team says the incident was a low-speed collision that injured the man, later identified as 83-year-old John Busch of Richmond.

The vehicle’s driver remained on the scene and has not been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Sergeant D. Cuffley at 804-646-3135.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend

Latest News

18-year-old wanted in Chesterfield for sex crimes.
18-year-old wanted for child sex crimes
Man dies after being hit in Richmond parking lot
Man dies after being hit in Richmond parking lot
Water main break in Goochland County
Water main break disrupts service in Goochland
Some Goochland residents experienced no water and low water pressure on Thursday.
Boil-water notice issued for parts of Goochland after water main break