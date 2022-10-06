83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 83-year-old man died Thursday morning in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Libbie Avenue.

The RPD crash team says the incident was a low-speed collision that injured the man, later identified as 83-year-old John Busch of Richmond.

The vehicle’s driver remained on the scene and has not been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Sergeant D. Cuffley at 804-646-3135.

