21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Courthouse Road (Route 653) near Dakins Road.

Police said Nathan C. Lysinger, 21, of Chesterfield was riding a 2007 Kawasaki Motorcycle north on Courthouse Road when he collided with a 2012 Toyota Camry coming off Dakins Drive.

Lysinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

