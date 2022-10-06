Healthcare Pros
18-year-old wanted in Chesterfield for child sex crimes

an investigation determined that Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias had a sexual relationship with a minor under the age of 13.
an investigation determined that Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias had a sexual relationship with a minor under the age of 13.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old man is wanted on several counts of child sex crimes in Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Division said Thursday that an investigation determined that Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias had a sexual relationship with a minor under the age of 13.

He’s wanted on multiple charges of indecent liberties with a child younger than 13 and carnal knowledge.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Landaverde-Urias is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

