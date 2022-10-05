Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

World’s oldest living dog dies at 22

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The world’s oldest dog died Monday at age 22.

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog. She was born on March 28, 2000.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

Her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said the tiny, 4-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved to sunbathe while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime, Pebbles gave birth to 32 puppies with her partner Rocky, who died in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume
Dina Weaver was initially charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid...
Charges dropped against mother of child found dead in freezer last year