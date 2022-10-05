Wednesday Forecast; A slow clearing allows a warming trend to start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pesky offshore storm will only slowly depart today. Most of the day will be cloudy but late in the day, some Sunshine returns. Then sunny and warmer temperatures to end the work week.

Wednesday: Early morning lingering showers and cloudy. Decreasing clouds late in the day. Highs in the mid 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday and Friday look gorgeous and are *Verified* best weather days of the week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Light frost possible Sunday morning in the Blue Ridge

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

