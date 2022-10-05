Healthcare Pros
VSU homecoming parade returns after two-year hiatus

The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.
The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University’s annual homecoming parade returns after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams with 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey and Maryland.

“Homecoming and its traditions are a major part of the VSU experience. It is, in essence, a family reunion for our students, alums, families, and the local community. This homecoming presents a new level of excitement as it is our first traditional homecoming since 2019,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “Our theme is ‘Something Greater On The Hill.’ In addition to the parade, we have planned festivities that appeal to the various interests of our Trojans. We are excited to show off our many new upgrades to campus, celebrate a victory, and welcome everyone safely back to the ‘Greater’ at VSU.”

The parade will begin near the Union Train Station in Old Towne Petersburg and travel west on Old Street (which turns into Grove Ave), turning right on North Chesterfield Avenue. It will then continue and make a right on Boisseau Street, left on University Avenue, another left on Stadium Drive, and a final left onto MPC Way, disbanding at the Multi-Purpose Center.

The Homecoming Parade Marshalls will feature VSU Faculty Emeriti, Dr. Paulette Walker Johnson and Dr. Gerald Burton.

