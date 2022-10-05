Richmond Police say progress made in cases of teen shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief is out with an update on recent shooting cases involving teenagers.

“Trying not to give up too much of the case because they’re making great progress with it. It’s possible that they were. It was not random. It was not random,” said Chief Gerald Smith.

Last Friday morning, a 17-year-old was shot walking to a bus stop. And then a 14-year-old was shot while riding his bike Monday night. At the podium Wednesday, Chief Smith asked parents to take a more active role in their children’s lives.

“Kids are who they say they are even though it may be grandiose and exaggerated online, but to them, kids are who they say they are online, and that is something a parent should be aware of, who are you trying to be,” said Chief Smith.

The chief is also releasing new crime numbers for the city. Overall violent crime is up 2 percent compared to last year.

The chief took time to highlight that the City of Richmond has had three fatal shootings involving children this year, with another 17 involved in non-fatal shootings.

“There have been instances where bad things have happened to kids, and when a parent checks their room, they find guns or bullets and things in their room that they had no idea,” said Chief Smith.

At an event at a coffee shop on Broad Street, the chief and other officers talked to neighbors and implored them to also be a part of the solution to gun violence by saying something.

“You have the questions about crime and what the police are doing and our response to different issues. So I think it’s a good conversation, and it builds our rapport because now these individuals have somebody they talk to. They have a direct contact with the police department,” said Lt. Warren Andorfer, Richmond Police Dept.

The chief also revealed he needs to hire 153 officers. He said that could take years to get done.

