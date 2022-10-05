Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police to provide update on crime after string of teens shot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a string of teenagers were shot in a matter of weeks, Richmond’s Police Chief will update the public on the current state of crime.

In the last three weeks, three teens have been shot in the city.

In mid-September, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey lost her life while walking to the store in Gilpin Court.

Then, a 17-year-old Huguenot High School student was shot while walking to the bus stop this past Friday morning. Four days later, a 14-year-old was struck by gunfire on the city’s southside.

On Wednesday, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will break down the city’s most recent crime data.

At last check over the summer, aggravated assaults were up 11 percent, and overall major crime went up by 28 percent compared to last year.

The chief touted his “Operation Red Ball” aimed at curbing gun violence and illegal weapons.

However, some community groups are now pushing for more focus on tackling the root causes of gun violence, the cycle of concentrated poverty, and keeping teens on the right path through intervention and services early on.

So far this year, 21 minors were shot in the city, with three losing their lives. That’s slightly down from this time last year when 29 juveniles had been struck by gunfire.

Last year, 38 teens were shot in Richmond - six were killed.

The meeting will be at Richmond Police Headquarters starting at 1 p.m.

