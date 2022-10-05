News to Know for Oct. 5: Hurricane Ian fundraiser; Loretta Lynn; Kia, Hyundai car thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Thank You Central Va.!

Over the past two days, NBC12 viewers helped raise $62,000 for the American Red Cross in the Call 12 center.

This amount includes $30,000 from Woodfin, who provided a donation match.

The Associated Press says dozens of people have been confirmed dead after the storm roared ashore last week in Florida.

More than a half million homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity on Monday morning, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

Remembering Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn

Many fans in Richmond are sharing their memories about Loretta Lynn.

Country music legend, Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.

She released more than 60 albums and became the first woman to be named the CMA’s entertainer of the year.

Loretta’s family released a statement Tuesday asking for privacy as they grieve. They will announce a memorial at a later date.

Richmond’s Third Quarter Crime Briefing

The city’s police chief is set to give an overview of crime across the city during the third quarter.

This comes after a string of teenagers were shot in a matter of weeks.

At last check over the summer, aggravated assaults were up 11 percent, and overall major crime went up by about 28 percent compared to the year before.

The chief touted his ‘Operation Red Ball’ aimed at curbing gun violence and illegal weapons.

However, some community groups are now pushing for more focus on tackling the root causes of gun violence, the cycle of concentrated poverty, and keeping teens on the right path through intervention and services early on.

That meeting will happen at Richmond Police Headquarters starting at 1 p.m.

Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts Spike

Henrico Police are investigating 18 thefts in the last two months involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Many of these thefts have been along Azalea Avenue, Crenshaw Road, in the Pony Farm Apartments, and Overlook at Brook Run Apartment communities.

Police say the thefts could be linked to the nationwide social media trend that has teenagers swiping cars using a USB cord. The cars are also hot targets because they are, apparently, easy to steal.

You could very well have your car stolen because thieves are taking advantage of an issue with the ignition in the vehicle, all stemming from a viral TikTok challenge.

This applies to Hyundais made between 2016-2021 and Kias made between 2011-2021, which do not have push-button starts and use a traditional turn-key ignition.

How’s The Forecast?

Most of the day will be cloudy but late in the day, some sunshine returns.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

