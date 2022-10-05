Healthcare Pros
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive (Route 688) and Pennway Drive.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Courthouse Road (Route 653) near Dakins Road.

Police said a 2007 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it collided with a 2012 Toyota Camry coming off Dakins Drive.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the two passengers in the Camry were not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

