Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Courthouse Road (Route 653) near Dakins Road.

Police said a 2007 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it collided with a 2012 Toyota Camry coming off Dakins Drive.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the two passengers in the Camry were not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

