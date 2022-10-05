Henrico residents don’t want Sheetz gas station built near their homes

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A nine-acre property sits empty across from the train station on Staple Mill Road, but not for long if the county approves a new 24-hour Sheetz gas station, car wash and drive-thru.

“Our concerns are safety and just wanting a quiet place to live,” one resident named Dave said.

The land will have to be rezoned for Sheetz to be built.

Right now, it’s zoned for residential or office purposes. Some neighbors want it to stay that way.

“This wooded area has been a godsend to us. It’s a much-needed buffer between a residential neighborhood and a very busy, commercial artery,” Dave said.

One resident who didn’t want to share her name says she’s lived happily in her home for four years. She says she was notified a week ago about the proposal.

“You can see this is my backyard where we relax after work. We host our families, and our children play. That’s all going to be 200 feet from where we’re standing right now,” one resident said.

She and other neighbors feel the 24-hour gas station could impose health risks, depreciate home values, increase noise concerns and attract crime.

“Once they cut all of those trees, they’re going to allow for a lot of cut-throughs, possibility for vandalism and robberies. We’re going to be more exposed, and as you can see right now, this is a relatively quiet neighborhood,” she said.

“Everything is going to be more noise. The train, the traffic, and everything else,” one resident named Robin said.

Neighbors like Robin say Staples Mill doesn’t need another gas station, especially one in his backyard.

“We have enough gas stations up and down the road, and by putting in the Sheetz, it’s going to take business away from a lot of mom-and-pop stores,” Robin said.

One resident says she may reconsider her living situation if this plan continues.

“I was planning on raising my children here, but that will be a huge concern for me,” she said.

Henrico Planning Commission will discuss the proposed Sheetz on Thursday, Oct. 13. Residents will be able to voice their concerns.

“We hope that the county board will consider our position and make a wise decision,” Dave said.

A vote is tentatively set for November.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.