Courthouse Road shuts down due to crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Courthouse Road in Chesterfield has been shut down in both directions due to a crash Wednesday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive (Route 688) and Pennway Drive.

Both north and southbound lanes are closed, and drivers can expect delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

