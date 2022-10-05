Computer issues causing delay in new voter registration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A computer glitch is causing a delay in processing thousands of new voter registrations in Virginia.

The Virginia Public Access Project noticed a dip in registrations starting in June and reports network issues between the Department of Elections and DMV resulted in a backlog.

Last week the Office of Elections in Richmond sent voters postcards from the Department of Elections with the wrong polling locations for Precincts 206, 207, 302, 209, 412, and 702.

This week, the Department of Elections sent 107,000 DMV transactions submitted between May and September to local registrars so that they could update records.

State election officials say no documents were lost, and everyone affected will be given a chance to vote in the November election.

