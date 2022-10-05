Community steps up to help owners of Disco Sports after house fire

TUCKAHOE, Va. (WWBT) - Neighbors are rallying around the owners of ‘Disco Sports’ in Henrico County after they lost their home in a fire on Sept. 16.

There is now a GoFundMe to help the couple get back on their feet.

The damage from the fire is overwhelming, with everything meaningful to them in the home wholly scorched and shattered.

The fire started in the upstairs bedroom and spread throughout the entire upstairs, but the smoke and water damage spans all over the house.

“When anyone hears the siren with the firetruck going by, say a blessing for them,” Gail Held said through tears.

Gail and Lew Held woke up to the unimaginable just over three weeks ago.

“All that’s gone,” Gail said. “It’s just water and mold everywhere.”

Their home of nearly 25 years was in flames.

“The smoke goes all over and, of course, they used water to put out the fire, that finds its way to all parts of the house,” Lew Held said.

The house holds the physical scars of the fire, but Gail carries the emotional ones.

“I think about it because I’m the one who saw the fire, and it’s still in my mind,” she said.

This comes after an already tough year due to COVID-19.

“Nothing happened, no baseball, no football, and of course we had that stuff in here, which we have to pay for...and then there’s no season,” Lew said.

Now the community is stepping up.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what the community has meant to us,” Gail said. “They just come out, everyone has been so good to us. I just can’t even describe that. We’ve had meals brought to us, calls.”

It’s easy to see why folks are eager to help. The Helds have been giving back in the area for decades.

“Anytime somebody comes in and approaches my mom about a child whose parents can’t afford cleats or might need help with their uniform for the season, we’re always helping,” their daughter Karen Mainwaring said

“I like to give away free stuff, and that means free hugs,” Gail said.

Now, the Held family is getting that love in return.

“I’m from the country, and I was taught to love everybody and to share, and that’s what people have done. I feel like the people at home have moved over here,” Gail said.

The family has to be out of the house for six months while crews work to salvage what’s left.

