Chesterfield police searching for missing woman in need of medication

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be without her medication.

Sabrina Denise Bruce Simmons, 51, of the 1500 block of N. 31st Street in Richmond, was last seen by relatives Friday, Sept. 17. She was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 3.

Simmons is described as a Black female, about 5′4″ inches tall and weighing about 140 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a blue Ford Mustang with a Virginia license plate tag 82770H.

Police say she is believed to need medication

Anyone who may know Simmon’s whereabouts can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

