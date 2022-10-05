Healthcare Pros
Charges dropped against mother of child found dead in freezer last year

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has dropped the charges against the mother of a boy found dead in a freezer in 2021.

Dina Weaver was facing a charge for concealing a dead body, but the charges were withdrawn on Tuesday.

“In reviewing the evidence in her case as a whole, and in assessing culpability as it relates to the circumstances surrounding that evidence, the Commonwealth made a decision to not go forward on Ms. Weaver’s matter at this time,” Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Barbara Cooke said.

The child’s father Kasceen Weaver, who is charged with murder in the case, goes to trial in April.

Their 5-year-old son’s body was found at a Chesterfield home on Lookout Point Circle in 2021, and investigators believe the body had been in a freezer for nearly two years.

