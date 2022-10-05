17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in New Kent that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of Courthouse Road.

Officials say a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling along Courthouse Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected. Then, the car spun around and ran off the right side of the road again, striking a tree.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent County where he later died.

The driver and a second passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for serious injuries.

Troopers say none of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

