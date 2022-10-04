Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee.

On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.

He said when he came home and tried to confront her, she ran out of the house through a downstairs window and eventually into the woods. The homeowner gave deputies a picture of the woman and told them where she ran off.

Deputies and investigators set up a perimeter to contain her in a small wooded area. The Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police offered additional search and K-9 assistance.

During the investigation, deputies found a vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot and determined it belonged to the same woman. Officials identified her as Christie L. Hayes, 45, of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

A search continued for several hours. However, Hayes has not yet been found and could attempt to travel back towards Emporia.

The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for burglary and larceny. She is also wanted for burglary out of Tennessee.

She is described as a white female, 5′6″ inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a book bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen Hayes or has any information regarding this crime, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

