Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

The woman is also wanted for burglary in Tennessee
45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee.

On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.

He said when he came home and tried to confront her, she ran out of the house through a downstairs window and eventually into the woods. The homeowner gave deputies a picture of the woman and told them where she ran off.

Deputies and investigators set up a perimeter to contain her in a small wooded area. The Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police offered additional search and K-9 assistance.

During the investigation, deputies found a vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot and determined it belonged to the same woman. Officials identified her as Christie L. Hayes, 45, of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

A search continued for several hours. However, Hayes has not yet been found and could attempt to travel back towards Emporia.

The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for burglary and larceny. She is also wanted for burglary out of Tennessee.

She is described as a white female, 5′6″ inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a book bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen Hayes or has any information regarding this crime, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway
INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Ways to trim your budget
Expert tips to help your budget to adjust for inflation
A Richmond homeowner calls 12 On Your Side after spending years paying for a security system...
After years of battling with alarm company, 12 On Your Side helps homeowner get results
Dancing With the Stars is back on tour with a brand new live production, heading to Richmond.
‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ is coming to Richmond
The mall is hoping to offer the perk in spring 2023.
Short Pump mall seeking ‘open container’ license