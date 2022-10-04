Tuesday Forecast: Chilly, cloudy, and breezy again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow-moving offshore storm will keep temperatures cool and light showers locked in through early tomorrow. BIG improvement for the end of the work week.

Today: Cloudy, breezy and very cool with scattered showers at any point but a better chance in the afternoon. Heavier showers at the Bay possible. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%, higher at the coast, lower west.

Wednesday: Early morning lingering shower then decreasing clouds during the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday and Friday look gorgeous and are *Verified* Best Weather Days of the week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Light frost possible Sunday and Monday morning in the Blue Ridge

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40. highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40, highs in the upper 60s.

