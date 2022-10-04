Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tuesday Forecast: Chilly, cloudy, and breezy again

A few showers possible, especially this afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow-moving offshore storm will keep temperatures cool and light showers locked in through early tomorrow. BIG improvement for the end of the work week.

Today: Cloudy, breezy and very cool with scattered showers at any point but a better chance in the afternoon. Heavier showers at the Bay possible. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%, higher at the coast, lower west.

Wednesday: Early morning lingering shower then decreasing clouds during the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday and Friday look gorgeous and are *Verified* Best Weather Days of the week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Light frost possible Sunday and Monday morning in the Blue Ridge

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40. highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board
Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield
River Road was closed Monday, Oct. 3 near Eanes Road.
Downed powerlines close Chesterfield road

Latest News

Forecast: Very cool and breezy with showers again Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day through tonight for coastal flood potential.
Monday Forecast: Showers, breezy and cool again Tuesday
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday for Northumberland, Lancaster, and Middlesex...
First Alert Weather Day near the bay: coastal flooding today
Monday Forecast: A Record setting Cloudy and CHILLY Day with big coastal impacts
Monday Forecast: A Record setting Cloudy and CHILLY Day with big coastal impacts