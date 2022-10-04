Short Pump mall seeking ‘open container’ license

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Short Pump Town Center in Henrico is looking to get an ‘open container’ license so shoppers can sip on an alcoholic beverage while they walk around the mall.

Last week, the mall filed a request with Virginia ABC for a commercial lifestyle center license.

If granted, the license would allow visitors to enjoy a drink from one of the restaurants in the mall’s common areas and take it with them as they shop.

There is a 30-day posting and publishing phase before the license can be approved, but the center hopes to offer the perk in spring 2023.

