RPS moves forward with reviewing curriculums following teacher survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bickering ensues during an hours-long Richmond School Board meeting as leaders debate the division’s curriculum.

This all comes after the SOL scores from last school year came back, showing declines in every subject.

Results from a teacher survey show a majority of math and science teachers want to continue using the current curriculum, with the ability to make adjustments as they see fit, but 51 percent of English teachers want to stop using the reading curriculum.

During last night’s meeting, in a split vote, the board decided to move forward with forming working groups to review curriculums for language arts, as well as math and science.

