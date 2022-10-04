Healthcare Pros
RPS leaders reject Youngkin’s transgender policy proposal

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public Schools leaders rejected Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students.

All but one of the school board members voted against the policy proposal in their Monday night meeting.

Youngkin’s proposal would require schools to recognize a transgender student’s gender identity only if the student’s parent had requested it in writing and had legal documentation stating so. Otherwise, teachers cannot refer to students by different names or pronouns.

The RPS board resolution reads: “These actions roll back advancements made to protect transgender students in prior years.”

Superintendent Jason Kamras also spoke up at the meeting, saying he strongly agrees with the board’s decision.

