Richmonders remember country music legend Loretta Lynn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Many fans in Richmond are sharing their memories about Loretta Lynn, a country music legend who died at the age of 90 on Tuesday.

Lynn’s death brings back memories for Plan 9 record shop owner Jim Bland. His cousin Pete played guitar on some of her albums. Bland has spent years collecting Loretta’s records to hear his cousin play.

“You know not all of them but some of them here, and there so I think he was on like you ain’t woman enough, coal miner’s daughter,” Bland explained.

Bland said his cousin always described Loretta and her crew as nice people to work with.

Lynn was a coal miner’s daughter, born in Kentucky’s Appalachia.

She pushed her way to the forefront of the country music scene with her songs about cheating husbands, divorce and birth control. It was a different sound than what people were used to in the 60′s in 70′s when her career started to take off.

“And she had a clever and funny way of delivering that message as well, so it just got so popular because she spoke for women’s rights,” said Bland.

Here in Richmond, stations like K95 honored her legacy by playing her music all day, as did Plan 9. K95′s Lori Kelly said hearing about her death made her reflect on the legacy she left behind.

“The first thing I did was call a dear friend of mine, Tracy because we all know someone who just loved Loretta Lynn. Whether it’s your mom, call her reach out to her. Your aunt, your friend or whatever because right now we really have lost an iconic piece of country music with the passing of Loretta Lynn,” Kelly said.

Loretta’s family released a statement this morning asking for privacy as they grieve. They will announce a memorial at a later date.

