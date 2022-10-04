Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do the same.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A report claims model Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of NFL star Tom Brady, has hired a divorce lawyer.

People reports its sources are saying that Bundchen has hired a lawyer after months of tension with Brady.

According to the outlet, Brady is looking at doing the same while “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither Bundchen nor Brady have responded to allegations of marital issues.

The couple has been married since 2009, but reports from last month said the two were living separately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway
INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

FILE - Alondra Nelson speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Jan. 16, 2021, in...
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
White House keeps focus on abortion as midterms approach
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend