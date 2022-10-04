News to Know for Oct. 4: 14-year-old shot; Restaurant hate crime; Youngkin’s energy plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

Juvenile Critically Hurt in Southside Shooting

A teenager is hospitalized after he was shot in Richmond last night.

This is the third teenager shot in the city in the last three weeks.

The latest shooting happened on Kinsley Avenue near Broad Rock Boulevard and Sunbury Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot. His mom then drove him to the hospital.

He has life-threatening injuries but is stable.

RPS Rejects Youngkin’s Transgender Model Policies

That proposal would have required schools to only recognize a transgender student’s gender if a parent requested it in writing and submitted legal documents.

It also states if a child is seeing a counselor for gender-related issues, a parent must be notified.

The RPS Board Resolution says these actions roll back advancements made to protect transgender students in prior years.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says he supports the board’s decision.

Indian Restaurant Vandalized Over Weekend

India K’ Raja on West Broad Street fell victim to vandalism over the weekend.

India K’ Raja on West Broad Street was spray-painted with racist words across the back of the restaurant.

Owner Tony Sappel says he was returning from a catering event Saturday night when he came across the writing.

The restaurant’s doors will remain open as they work to remove the paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Gov. Youngkin Announces New Eneregy Plan

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (WWBT)

Governor Youngkin unveils his new energy policy - including an “all of the above” approach - and a major nod to nuclear power.

Youngkin made the announcement at Delta Star Incorporated - a company that manufactures transformers and other electrical equipment.

He called for a policy that embraces many forms of energy, including fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables like wind and solar.

Youngkin also wants to roll back clean energy legislation passed during the previous administration.

Richmond SPCA to Help Animals After Hurricanes

10 dogs will be arriving in the River City tomorrow - as part of an effort to help the shelters on the island after Hurricane Fiona.

The SPCA is also getting requests to help dogs from Florida following Hurricane Ian, but they need to find homes for the dogs in their care - to make more room in the center.

Starting today- the SPCA will hold an adoption special where people can name their price to take home an adult dog.

Another Cloudy & Chilly Day

A slow-moving offshore storm will keep temperatures cool and light showers locked in through early tomorrow.

Highs will be in the low 50s.

