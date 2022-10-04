Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, people who are 21 and older are allowed to posses a small amount of recreational marijuana or cannabis.

“It is legal for people in public places to have marijuana, but it has to be in a small amount,” Amanda Rieman Johnson, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “Less than one ounce.”

Regardless of the legalization of marijuana in the commonwealth, employers can still test future and current workers, and take action based on a positive test result.

“It depends on the employer, number one, and it also depends on what type of marijuana is in play,” the legal analyst said. “If, for example, you are being relied on in a context of emergency there might be a zero-tolerance policy.”

Consequences will vary, too: “There might be a warning. There might be an automatic termination. There might be a suspension where they might be put on pause, or might have to take unpaid leave,” Rieman Johnson said.

She says there is one exemption: Having a medical marijuana card.

“It’s illegal for an employer to discriminate, terminate, or discipline an employee if they have been prescribed marijuana by a practitioner for a medical purpose,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Latest News

Today, the Richmond Police Chief will update the public on the current state of crime across...
News to Know for Oct. 5: Hurricane Ian fundraiser; Loretta Lynn; Kia, Hyundai car thefts
On Wednesday, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will break down the city’s most recent crime...
Richmond Police to provide update on crime after string of teens shot
Richmond Police to provide update on crime after string of teens shot
Richmond Police Chief to provide update on crime
The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.
VSU homecoming parade returns after two-year hiatus
The license would let shoppers walk around the mall with an alcoholic beverage from one of the...
Short Pump mall seeking ‘open container’ license