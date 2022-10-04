Healthcare Pros
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield last week.

At around 5 a.m on Friday morning., police say a motorist saw a man lying in the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue. When officers arrived, they found David Christopher Rosado, 36, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, police arrested Kevin W. Haymore, 21, of Richmond in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Haymore is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police believe this homicide does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

