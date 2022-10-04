Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile has been hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond.

On Monday, Oct. 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Sunbury Road on the report of a shooting.

Police told NBC12 the shooting stemmed from some unknown altercation.

Officers say a juvenile male has life-threatening gunshot wounds. They also said his mother drove him to Chippenham hospital.

This is a developing incident. We will update this story as soon as there is more information.

