Henrico positioning Glover Park for baseball tournament complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Sports Tourism Officials are positioning Glover Park in Glen Allen for its next project.

“We’re looking at developing what we call a four-diamond clover baseball complex,” Executive Director of Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority Dennis Bickmeier said.

The complex will be built over the Glen Allen park’s 21-acre site. The project is currently in its first phase.

“It’s a really exciting project for Henrico County,” said Dennis Bickmeier, the county’s sports and entertainment authority.

This phase allows developers to site their interest, which Bickmeier says is the county’s first time implementing this process.

“There could be things developers are thinking about to add into this, some amenities that we’re not thinking of,” said Bickmeier.

In 2021, Henrico hosted 160 outdoor tournaments that generated nearly $60 million in local economic impact.

The county hosted nearly 50 youth baseball tournaments involving 500 teams last year.

Due to limited field availability, Henrico had to turn away several more tournament offers.

“We’re blessed with some great facilities around Henrico County,” Bickmeier said. “Our parks and everything we have to be able to go out and promote sports tourism, promote to tournament organizers to come here, and why it’s a desirable location.”

According to Virginia Tourism Corp’s data released on Tuesday, visitors spent more than $1.3 billion in Henrico County during 2021, the highest total of any locality in central Virginia and the fifth highest in Virginia.

The total included sales of $329 million in food and beverage, $185 million in lodging, $151 million in retail, $131 million in recreation and $552 million in transportation.

Overall, spending by tourists and other visitors to Henrico jumped by nearly 46 percent from 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic continued to limit travel.

“Tourism is absolutely booming in Henrico County and the region,” County Manager John Vithoulkas said in a release. “It brings customers to our hotels, shops, restaurants and other businesses, and their spending helps to fund education, public safety and other local services. Our community is poised for even greater growth with development continuing, sports tourism thriving, and plans underway for a 17,000-seat arena at GreenCity that will attract major sporting events and concerts.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.