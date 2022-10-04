Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield

Deputies say illegal trash dumping is a $2,500 fine.
Deputies say illegal trash dumping is a $2,500 fine.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping.

Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive.

It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the road. A total of 550 pounds of garbage was collected.

Deputies say illegal dumping in Chesterfield is a $2,500 fine.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway
INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Capitol Police is responsible for 24-hour-a-day public safety services to members of the...
Capitol Police chief set to retire after 34 years
(Money generic)
VTC: Travelers spent $69M a day in Virginia in 2021
Police say they received calls about the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.
14-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in south Richmond shooting
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway