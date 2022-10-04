Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping.
Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive.
It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the road. A total of 550 pounds of garbage was collected.
Deputies say illegal dumping in Chesterfield is a $2,500 fine.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.