Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping.

On September 27, 2022, Deputy Key led his 3 man crew to clean up an illegal dumping of trash on Dalebrook Dr.

Remember the ILLEGAL DUMPING IN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY is a $2,500 FINE.

Remember the ILLEGAL DUMPING IN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY is a $2,500 FINE.

Please keep Chesterfield County clean and a First Choice Community.

Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive.

It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the road. A total of 550 pounds of garbage was collected.

Deputies say illegal dumping in Chesterfield is a $2,500 fine.

