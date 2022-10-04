Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ is coming to Richmond

Come enjoy a night of live ballroom dancing at the Altria Theater.
Dancing With the Stars is back on tour with a brand new live production, heading to Richmond.
Dancing With the Stars is back on tour with a brand new live production, heading to Richmond.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The popular hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars” is making a tour stop in Richmond.

To celebrate its 31st season, professional dancers from the hit Disney+ series will perform brand new routines live at the Altria Theater on Monday, Feb. 13. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the glitz and glamour they see on TV live, up-close, and personal.

The tour will feature a night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Alexis Warr.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway
INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

The mall is hoping to offer the perk in spring 2023.
Short Pump mall seeking ‘open container’ license
Julianne Hicks, right, is overcome with emotion after getting NBC12's Acts of Kindness award.
‘A wonderful person’: Woman rewarded for her work at adult day care center
Still We Rise: Celebrating the Power of Women's Stories
Still We Rise: Celebrating the Power of Women's Stories
Verena at The Glen celebrates senior citizens
Verena at The Glen celebrates senior citizens