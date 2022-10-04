‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The popular hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars” is making a tour stop in Richmond.

To celebrate its 31st season, professional dancers from the hit Disney+ series will perform brand new routines live at the Altria Theater on Monday, Feb. 13. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the glitz and glamour they see on TV live, up-close, and personal.

The tour will feature a night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Alexis Warr.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

