Chesterfield Police searching for missing man last seen almost a month ago

60-year-old Kenneth Irving was last seen at his job on Sept. 8.
60-year-old Kenneth Irving was last seen at his job on Sept. 8.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen almost a month ago.

60-year-old Kenneth Irving of the 1800 block of Berkeley Ave in Petersburg was last seen at his job in the 7500 block of Whitepine Road in Chesterfield on Sept. 8. A family member reported Irving missing on Sept. 15.

He is described as a white male, about 5′8″, weighing around 165 lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Irving is known to drive a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia tags and a license plate number of JVY-6091. He also frequents hotels in the Interstate 95 and Willis Road area.

Anyone with information about Irving’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

