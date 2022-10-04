Chesterfield Police searching for missing man last seen almost a month ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen almost a month ago.

60-year-old Kenneth Irving of the 1800 block of Berkeley Ave in Petersburg was last seen at his job in the 7500 block of Whitepine Road in Chesterfield on Sept. 8. A family member reported Irving missing on Sept. 15.

He is described as a white male, about 5′8″, weighing around 165 lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Irving is known to drive a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia tags and a license plate number of JVY-6091. He also frequents hotels in the Interstate 95 and Willis Road area.

Anyone with information about Irving’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.