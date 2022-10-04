Capitol Police chief set to retire after 34 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After more than three decades Capital Police chief Colonel Anthony S. Pike 57, has decided to retire.

As one of the longest-serving chiefs in the history of Capitol Police Pike has dedicated his career to public service. He joined the U.S. Army after high school and then served in the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries from 1988 until 2010. Pike joined Capitol Police as the agency’s assistant chief then later became chief the following year.

The Capitol Police dept. has seen significant upgrades in the division’s technology and training under Pike and is now fully certified for the fourth time by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

“Colonel Pike has not only served the Capitol Police well but the Commonwealth in his many years of service,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee and a member of the Legislative Support Commission. “He has done an amazing job leading through the pandemic and some difficult times, and he has done so extremely well. I am proud to know him and wish him well in retirement.”

Pike has held multiple leadership positions with the National Conference of State Legislatures and he was past president of the National Legislative Services and Security Association. His additional past accomplishments include the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission and the Crater Criminal Justice Training Center.

“I became a grandfather last week for the first time,” Pike said, “and the months leading up to it gave me time to reflect on my life and what’s ahead for me. Just as I can sincerely say it’s been the privilege of a lifetime to spend my career in service to others, I can honestly say I’ve realized it’s time to transition to a private citizen.”

Pike is a graduate of the 227th session of the FBI National Academy, the 64th session of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, the Northwestern University Center For Public Safety Executive Management Program and the Commonwealth Management Institute.

“In his 12 years with the Capitol Police, Steve Pike has done an amazing, professional job in obtaining certification for the Capitol Police and instituting new training and recruitment standards,” said Susan Clarke Schaar, clerk of the Senate of Virginia and member of the Legislative Support Commission. “His expertise has been recognized not only in Virginia but nationally and internationally. He will be missed!”

