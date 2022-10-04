Healthcare Pros
14-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in south Richmond shooting

Another child in Richmond became a victim to gun violence.
By NBC12 Newsroom and A.J. Nwoko
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond.

On Monday, Oct. 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found three bikes in the middle of the road. They could not determine if the boy shot was on the bike or if bystanders left the bikes.

One neighbor told NBC12 she saw kids riding their bikes around the corner when she heard five gunshots and children screaming. That scene was in front of her home near Sunbury Road, but police say the actual shooting happened on Kinsley Avenue nearby.

Cornelius Brown, who lives close to where the shooting occurred, says the 14-year-old was trying to ride away from the area when a person inside a vehicle drove up and shot the teen.

“He was shot in the chest while riding his bike,” Brown said. “It’s so close to home. I got home like two hours before it happened, and after I heard it, it was a little shocking.”

Police say the shooting stemmed from some unknown altercation.

Officers say the boy had life-threatening gunshot wounds. They also said his mother drove him to Chippenham hospital.

This is the second juvenile shot in just four days in the 9th District.

Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the District, was at the scene Monday night and then went to the hospital with the family later.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also spoke out about the shooting.

According to Richmond Police, so far this year, 43 people have been shot and killed in the city. 18 juveniles have also been victims of gun violence, with three deadly shootings. Some people who live near Kinsley Ave say they want to see more police patrolling the neighborhood to keep the violence away, but others believe it will take more than good policing to stop the violence,

“The killing has to stop, and you can’t put everything on the police,” one resident said. “Police are doing everything they can. As people, we need to do our part. The kids need to put the guns down, and the parent needs to do a better job of what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Police Chief Gerald Smith says it will take a collective effort from the police and the public to solve the city’s gun violence epidemic,

So far, no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

