14-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting in south Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond.
On Monday, Oct. 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found three bikes in the middle of the road. They could not determine if the boy shot was on the bike or if the bikes were left by bystanders.
Police told NBC12 the shooting stemmed from some unknown altercation.
Officers say the boy had life-threatening gunshot wounds. They also said his mother drove him to Chippenham hospital.
This is the second juvenile shot in just four days in the 9th District.
Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the district was at the scene and then later went to the hospital with the family.
No arrests have been made as of Monday night, police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000
This is a developing incident. We will update this story as soon as there is more information.
