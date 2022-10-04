14-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting in south Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond.

On Monday, Oct. 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found three bikes in the middle of the road. They could not determine if the boy shot was on the bike or if the bikes were left by bystanders.

Police told NBC12 the shooting stemmed from some unknown altercation.

Officers say the boy had life-threatening gunshot wounds. They also said his mother drove him to Chippenham hospital.

This is the second juvenile shot in just four days in the 9th District.

Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the district was at the scene and then later went to the hospital with the family.

As a father and a pastor who deals with teenagers, this hits too close to home. Our teenagers should not have to throw their bikes down in the middle of the street to run for their lives. They should be able to bike to the store, park, and home safely. We need resources in our communities to stem the tide of violence we are experiencing.

No arrests have been made as of Monday night, police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

This is a developing incident. We will update this story as soon as there is more information.

On Richmond’s Southside - RPD says a juvenile male was taken to the hospital with life threatening gun shot wounds. Call came in just before 8:30 of shots fired near the 1700 block of Sunbury Rd. Police say he was taken to the hospital by his mother. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/xkubQeNrMh — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) October 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.