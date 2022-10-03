‘Writing can heal’: Richmond workshop turns young creative writers into published authors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A workshop that nurtures the creativity and growth of young writers-turned-authors will host a book launch for nearly a dozen students this Friday.

When 19-year-old Emani Edwards learned she would have the chance to write a second children’s book through the Richmond Young Writers “Picture Book Project,” she was ecstatic.

Sitting at a wooden table in the writer’s room, Edwards recalled fond memories as a little girl who made paper booklets filled with stories she enjoyed reading to her brother. For Edwards, spreading messages of self-love, hope and confidence are essential.

“It makes me feel really excited because I know that I’ll be able to possibly bless someone with a story I created,” said Edwards, “Writing can heal and help people.”

Executive Director Bird Cox has been a beacon of light for young writers like Edwards, who have found the workshop to be a safe space for discovering one’s inner voice, and identity. A part of the mission of Richmond Young Writers is to provide a creative workshop that offers summer and after-school programming, teaching students how to write everything from fiction, poetry, screenwriting, and college essays to letters to lawmakers.

“One primary thing that happens in this room is that young people locate parts of their identity that are then reflected to them and affirmed,” said Cox.

The Richmond Young Writers collaborate with professional artists each spring for “The Picture Book Project.” Students enrolled in the eight-week program are challenged to write their own stories. Once complete, local artists bring the stories to life with illustrations so the books can be published.

On Friday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the program will host a book launch at Ellwood Thompson’s in the Beet Cafe and on the market’s patio. This year, there are ten young authors, including Edwards. The event will feature a meet-and-greet with the students and reading circles for kids. A portion of the proceeds from purchased books will go toward the workshop’s scholarship fund.

“We are so thrilled,” Cox said.” Hang out with the writers and artists.”

The book collection is limited edition and can be purchased online between Oct. 8 and Dec. 31. In addition to 10 new children’s books by the ten young authors, the “Book of Legends,” a collaborative book written by multiple students, will also be available.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Richmond Young Writers and the new books, visit here.

